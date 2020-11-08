Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Pucovski bats all day again to surge into Test contention

With national selectors soon to pick their Test squad to face India, the young Victoria opener has produced another day of batting domination

Louis Cameron at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

8 November 2020, 09:00 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo