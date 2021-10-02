Bob Willis Trophy Final 2021

Warwickshire seal county trophy double

Warwickshire have secured a second trophy inside a week, winning the Bob Willis Trophy at Lord's

PA

2 October 2021, 05:50 AM AEST

