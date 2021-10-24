ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

England crush West Indies for record low score

England bowl out the Windies for just 55 in Dubai, the third lowest total in tournament history

AAP

24 October 2021, 07:05 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo