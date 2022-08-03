West Indies v India T20Is - Men

Opener Yadav powers India to series lead in St Kitts

India moved 2-1 ahead in their five-match T20 series against West Indies after Suryakumar Yadav's 76 steered them to a seven-wicket victory

Reuters

3 August 2022, 07:50 AM AEST

