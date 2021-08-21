Extreme heat takes a toll as Pakistan fight in Jamaica

Three players were forced to leave the field on a sweltering opening day of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan as the visitors recovered from losing three wickets inside the opening four overs.

Captain Babar Azam and the in-form Fawad Alam led a fightback to help Pakistan recover to 4-212 at the close of play, with the hosts leading the series after winning the first Test by one wicket.

The pair put together a 158-run partnership to drag their side back after the opening three batsmen were removed for only two runs in 23 balls in a torrid start at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Abid Ali nicked the third ball of the day to second slip, Azhar Ali was caught behind without scoring and Imran Butt was out after a review as Pakistan floundered at 3-2, vindicating the West Indies' decision to put them in to bat after winning the toss.

The pitch dried out quickly as Babar and Fawad put together Pakistan's biggest partnership of the series in extreme heat, with the conditions eventually doing what the Windies couldn’t – force Fawad from the field.

Having struggled with cramp in the middle session, it became apparent after tea that the left-hander could not continue and he retired hurt on 76 not out.

Earlier, Windies quick Alzarri Joseph and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva had also been forced from the ground as the oppressive temperatures took a toll.

Joshua Da Silva struggled in the extreme conditions // Getty

Shortly after Fawad departed, Kemar Roach had Babar caught by Jason Holder at slip for 75 as he finished as the best of the home bowlers with 3-49.

Mohammad Rizwan (22) and Faheem Ashraf (23) were unbeaten when bad light brought a premature close to proceedings.

The multiple lengthy delays due to the extreme conditions meant just 74 overs were bowled in the day.