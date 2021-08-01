West Indies v Pakistan T20Is - Men's

Hafeez's record spell helps Pakistan overcome Pooran blitz

Pakistan take a 1-0 series lead against West Indies after Mohammad Hafeez concedes just six runs from his four overs

AP

1 August 2021, 07:24 AM AEST

