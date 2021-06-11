West Indies v South Africa Tests - Men's

Teen debutant shines as bowlers dominate in St Lucia

19-year-old Windies debutant Jayden Seales hits back with three wickets after Lungi Ngidi claimed five to rout the West Indies for 97 on day one

Reuters

11 June 2021, 11:15 AM AEST

