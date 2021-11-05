West Indies bow out ahead of Australia clash

Sri Lanka have put paid to defending champions West Indies' slim hopes of advancing to the semi-finals with an emphatic 20-run victory, with Windies veteran Dwayne Bravo announcing after the match that he will retire from international cricket.

Young batters Charith Asalanka (68) and Pathum Nissanka (51) toyed with the seven-man West Indies attack in raising Sri Lanka's highest total of 3-189 in their final Group One game.

In reply, West Indies, who won the toss and elected to field, lost their power hitters cheaply before they were restricted to 8-169.

Shimron Hetmyer narrowed the defeat with a fighting unbeaten 81 off 54 balls, but Sri Lanka always looked favourites to finish on a winning note.

The 42-year-old Chris Gayle could score only one and Andre Russell made nine for the ailing champions.

The world's new No.1 T20 bowler, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, clean bowled Bravo (1) and captain Kieron Pollard for zero en route to impressive figures of 2-19.

"We are not going to hide from the fact that it's been disappointing for us," said Pollard.

"I'm sure all the guys are hurting in that dressing room. It's something we didn't see coming, but we have to face the reality.

"We have spoken time and time again, especially from a batting perspective, what we need to do as individuals and we have not done well.

"A couple of young guys are putting up their hands but the experienced guys, myself included, have not done well."

Inexperienced Sri Lanka bowed out of the tournament with four points, having defeated Bangladesh and West Indies while losing to England, South Africa and Australia.

Two-time champions West Indies, having earned a solitary win over Bangladesh, take on Australia in their last group game on Saturday.

Bangladesh demolished as Zampa bags five

Playing for pride, the Windies could end Australia's tournament with a win in Abu Dhabi, although the race for the final semi-final spot will come down to net run rate.

Bravo later announced he will retire from internationals after the game against Australia.

"I think the time has come," the 38-year-old Bravo told ICC's post-match show on Facebook. "I've had a very good career. Had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it, I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long."

Bravo played in 90 T20s for the West Indies since making his debut against New Zealand at Auckland in 2006. He scored 1,245 runs at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 115.38.

He also picked up 78 wickets and was effective with his variations in the death overs. Bravo was part of the West Indies teams that won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia