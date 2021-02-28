Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Heartbroken Redbacks denied in last-ball thriller

WA No.11 Liam O'Connor, with a first-class average of 0, somehow survives the final delivery of the match as his side escapes with a draw

AAP

28 February 2021, 10:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo