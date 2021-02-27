Green goes big again but Redbacks remain on top

Redbacks build strong lead after Green's unbeaten 168

Test No.6 Cameron Green has continued his hot form with an unbeaten century in Western Australia's Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia at the WACA.

Green was on 168 off 298 balls when WA declared at 5-409 on day three, giving South Australia a first-innings lead of 101.

The Redbacks finished the day at 4-142 – an overall lead of 243 – with one day remaining in the match.

South Australia were struggling at 4-61 before Alex Carey (44no) and Harry Nielsen (46no) steadied the ship.

Classy Green goes big with sixth first-class ton

Green, who cracked an unbeaten double century for grade side Subiaco-Floreat last week, has now scored 531 runs at an average of 106.2 this Shield season.

The 21-year-old reached three figures late in Saturday's morning session, driving the 207th delivery he faced for a boundary.

Green, who made his Test debut at Adelaide Oval earlier this season and went on to entrench himself in Australia's XI, continued to score freely after the break.

A flurry of boundaries from the youngster towards the end of the post-lunch session raised SA's hopes of a declaration.

The visitors toiled for 117 overs on a flat pitch, which has produced a contest in which bat has ruthlessly dominated ball.

SA skipper Travis Head's career-best 223 had marched his side to a first-innings total of 8(dec)-510.

Bancroft cashes in with 126 against Redbacks

Cameron Bancroft (126) and Green led WA's productive response.

Swing specialist Chadd Sayers (1-60) put the second new ball to good use on day three, removing Bancroft during the 81st over.

Bancroft shouldered arms to a delivery that dipped in and disturbed his off stump.

Green was watchful throughout the rest of Sayers' spell that came in the shadows of lunch, but teed off against the same bowler and Daniel Worrall late in the post-lunch session.

WA XI: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Liam Guthrie, Liam O'Connor.

SA XI: Henry Hunt, Will Bosisto, Liam Scott, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Harry Nielsen, Jake Lehmann, Chadd Sayers, Daniel Worrall, David Grant, Wes Agar.