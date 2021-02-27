Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Green goes big again but Redbacks remain on top

WA's 21-year-old sensation makes unbeaten 168 before hosts declare behind in hopes of final-day run chase

AAP

27 February 2021, 08:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo