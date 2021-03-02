Redbacks lose Marsh Cup run fest after four run outs

WA prevail in entertaining WACA run-fest

An epic South Australia batting collapse has ensured Cameron Green's maiden Marsh One-Day Cup century was enough to clinch victory for Western Australia in an entertaining WACA Ground run-fest on Tuesday.

Young gun Green (144 off 101 balls) struck his third century in 11 days while veteran Shaun Marsh (113 off 110) scored his 18th List A hundred as WA piled on 5-369, their third highest 50-over score, in their one-day season opener in Perth.

Green Machine: Young gun's explodes for maiden one-day ton

In reply, the Redbacks looked in the box seat to overhaul the mammoth target as Travis Head (142 off just 86) and Harry Nielsen (110 off 118, his own maiden List A century) put on 226 for the second wicket.

But Head's run out, the first of four including Alex Carey for a diamond duck, sparked an inexplicable collapse of 9-76 to see WA clinch a 13-run victory in the final over of the game.

Two run outs in four balls as Carey goes without facing

It capped a golden day for WA skipper Marsh, who earlier passed Justin Langer as the state’s highest domestic one-day run scorer as he and Green put on 156 in 131 balls.

The prodigious Green kept his golden run of form going after his 168 not out against SA in their Marsh Sheffield Shield draw last week, which came after he scored 201 for his Premier side Subiaco-Floreat the previous weekend.

Marsh overtakes Langer with 10th one-day ton

Head's decision to bowl after winning the toss appeared to have backfired as his Redbacks attack featuring debutants Corey Kelly and Peter Hatzoglou made just two inroads in the first 41 overs as Green and Marsh hit top gear.

Green smashed four sixes, including three in a row off Head’s off-spin, and 16 fours in a powerful knock while Marsh played the anchor hand, crunching 14 boundaries.

Josh Inglis finished things off by whacking three maximums in a 15-ball 28 as WA launched 114 from the final 10 overs.

Head's golden WACA form continues with rapid ton

Melbourne Renegades cult hero Hatzoglou had been unfortunate to miss out on his maiden List A wicket in his second over when Sam Whiteman (43 off 47) was given out caught behind by umpire Donovan Koch before the official quickly overturned his own decision to some surprise from those on the field.

Head, who brought up his eighth List A ton, and Nielsen looked set to fire SA to the second-biggest Australian domestic one-day run chase as they reduced the equation to 91 required off the final 72 balls with nine wickets in hand.

Nielsen storms to his maiden one-day hundred

But when Head and his Australian teammate Carey were run out in the space of four balls, the match was flipped on its head.

Tom Cooper was out in comical scenes when he failed to see his batting partner, Corey Kelly, had slipped over as he attempted a second run, realised his mistake and tried to retreat, only to be caught well short of his ground.

South Australia needed 15 runs off the final over, which was bowled by Aaron Hardie.

Cameron Valente missed the first delivery and he was run out next ball when attempting to come back for a second run.

The match came just two days after the teams fought out a thrilling Shield draw in which WA's final-wicket pairing of Cameron Gannon and Liam O'Connor held off South Australia's attack.