Redbacks crumble against WA after rain

Quicks thrive on lively WACA wicket

WA pace duo Jhye Richardson and Lance Morris snared three wickets apiece to skittle South Australia for 128 in their rain-affected Marsh Sheffield Shield clash at the WACA Ground.

Richardson finished with figures of 3-22 from 11.3 overs while Morris took 3-25 from eight overs to put WA in the box seat.

Jake Carder top scored for SA with 37, but no other batsman was able to pass 20.

The hosts then faced 20.3 overs before bad light ended play, going to stumps at 2-42 with Cameron Bancroft (13) and Cameron Green (17) the not out batters.

Green was dropped at second slip by Jake Lehmann off the bowling of Nathan McAndrew on seven, in what could transpire to be a costly miss after South Australia's low total.

Earlier, the entire morning session was washed out by rain, but WA made up for lost time when play finally began by producing a devastating bowling performance.

Having been sent in by Shaun Marsh, Redbacks openers Jake Weatherald (four) and Henry Hunt (10) both fell cheaply to leave the Redbacks at 2-23.

Jhye Richardson took 3-22 from 11.3 overs // Getty

But the biggest collapse came after the Redbacks had moved to 2-41, with the visitors losing 3-0 in a catastrophic period.

Danger man Travis Head was the first to fall when a rising Cameron Gannon delivery cannoned into his glove and was caught one-handed by wicketkeeper Josh Philippe.

Three balls later Alex Carey was run out for a duck after a brilliant piece of fielding from D'Arcy Short, who ran from point to scoop up the rolling ball one-handed before landing a direct hit.

The Redbacks were reeling at 5-41 in the 15th over when Jake Lehmann spooned an easy catch to Philippe off the bowling of Morris.

Jake Lehmann was the fifth South Australian batter to fall, when the score was only 41 // Getty

Harry Nielsen (18 off 73 balls) combined with Carder for a patient 37-run stand.

But Nielsen's dismissal shortly before tea left SA's tail exposed and Richardson helped clean up the tail in just his second Shield match since 2019.

