Green guides WA home against the Redbacks

Green, Philippe steer WA home over South Australia

Rising Test star Cameron Green admits he was at fault for the run-out of a "WA legend", but the allrounder regained his composure to lead the Warriors to a six-wicket Marsh Sheffield Shield victory over South Australia at the WACA Ground.

Chasing a paltry 121 for victory, WA were in trouble on Friday afternoon when Shaun Marsh's run-out left them at 3-39.

Green had taken off for a quick single after hitting the ball to point, but a direct hit from Henry Hunt caught Marsh several metres short of the crease.

Then on Saturday, a horrible mix-up between Hilton Cartwright and Green resulted in both batters ending up at the non-striker's end.

Cartwright, who had taken off after hitting the ball to point, scrambled back and looked to have made up his ground - only for the umpire to give him out.

Green recovered from the setbacks to post 38no off 90 balls, combining with Josh Philippe (31no off 38 balls) for an unbeaten 44-run stand as WA finished at 4-121.

"I haven't been involved in a run out I reckon for two years, so really weird and not a great feeling," Green said.

"I called (Marsh) through, so it's not nice to do that, especially your captain and a WA legend. So that was a tough pill to swallow.

"He just said, 'No stress mate, get on with it and win the game for us'.

"And with Hilts this morning ... I called wait. Henry Hunt at point is a good mover. He got around to it, but there was probably a run in between ... so potentially my fault again.

"It's not a great feeling out there and you kick yourself for three or four overs, but then you've got to try your best to forget about it and get on with the job."

SA were bowled out for 128 in their first innings, but they had a chance to build a sizeable lead after moving to 1-212 in their second dig.

However, a collapse of 9-79 ended those hopes, leaving the Redbacks in need of a miracle display with the ball.

Paris rips through Redbacks for fast five

The absence of pace bowler Brendan Doggett, who suffered a side strain, made their job even harder.

"We know where we lost the game," Redbacks coach Jason Gillespie said.

"In the first innings we missed that opportunity. We were sent in to bat, but there were no huge demons in the surface. We needed to be better.

"And that second innings, losing that clump of wickets around the 80 over mark really took the wind out of our sails."

WA coach Adam Voges was thrilled with the win and he praised the efforts of Cartwright, who snared the crucial wickets of Travis Head and Jake Carder to spark Thursday's collapse.

"Yeah he's the golden arm isn't he. He's just found a way to take wickets," Voges said.

"He was crucial last game against Tassie and the two wickets he took before the second new ball yesterday swung the momentum back our way."