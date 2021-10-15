Marsh One-Day Cup 2021-22

Silk stars as Tassie break Perth hoodoo

Tasmania batsman Jordan Silk has scored an unbeaten 90 to lead Tasmania to victory over Western Australia at the WACA Ground

AAP & cricket.com.au

15 October 2021, 11:07 PM AEST

