Silk stars as Tassie break Perth hoodoo

Tigers hold nerve to topple WA

Tasmania have overcome a pre-match COVID delay and a gutsy Ashton Turner century to post a four-wicket Marsh One-Day Cup win over Western Australia at the WACA.

Turner scored 100 off 121 balls to help lift WA from 7-81 to a respectable 218, his maiden List A century.

In reply, Tasmania reached the victory target in 43.5 overs, with captain Jordan Silk (90no off 99 balls) leading the way.

Silk stands up with career-best knock

Standing in as Tigers skipper due to the absence of Matthew Wade (T20 World Cup) and Tim Paine (neck injury), Silk's flawless innings included nine fours and six.

It's the Tigers' first one-day win in Perth since February 2013, a match that was coincidently Turner's debut appearance for Western Australia.

The start of Friday's match was delayed by an hour after southern Tasmania was thrown into a snap three-day lockdown.

Although the bulk of the Tasmanian squad flew into Perth from South Australia after featuring in a Sheffield Shield match in Adelaide, Tom Andrews, Jake Doran, Riley Meredith, and Mitch Owen had all flown in from Tasmania.

It meant they were told to stop their warm-up and immediately return to the team hotel so they could be interrogated by WA Police.

After it was deemed they had not visited any of the Tasmania exposure sites, they were allowed to return to the ground and the game was given the green light to proceed.

The Warriors slumped to 3-16 and 7-81 after winning the toss and electing to bat, before Turner and AJ Tye (44 off 31 balls) resurrected the innings.

Terrific Turner tons up with maiden List A hundred

Tigers paceman Riley Meredith (3-41 off 10 overs) did the early damage, removing both Sam Whiteman and Cameron Green lbw.

Veteran Peter Siddle (3-31) struck later in the innings, including the key wicket of Turner.

Tasmania were looking shaky at 2-22 after Caleb Jewell (nine) and Mac Wright (0) departed early.

But mature knocks from Silk, opener Ben McDermott (57 off 63 balls), and Beau Webster (39 off 59 balls) ensured Tasmania reeled in the victory target with 37 balls to spare.

Andrew Tye's first delivery bounced barely a metre beyond his own toe but responded with four wickets including set batters Ben McDermott (57 off 63 balls) and Beau Webster (39 off 59 balls).

With Tasmania wobbling slightly at 6-192 after Tye bowled Mitchell Owen with a cracking yorker, Tom Andrews hung in with Silk to get the visitors across the line.