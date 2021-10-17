Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Richardson, Philippe lift WA but Neil-Smith has Tassie on top

Young Tasmania quick Lawrence Neil-Smith claimed a maiden five-wicket haul as a fifty for Josh Philippe and a late strike for Jhye Richardson helped lift WA's gloom

AAP

17 October 2021, 09:45 AM AEST

