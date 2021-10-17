Richardson, Philippe lift WA but Neil-Smith has Tassie on top

Richardson's late strike lifts WA after batting blues

Rising West Australian star Josh Philippe has produced a fighting half-century but Tasmania took the opening-day honours in the Marsh Sheffield Shield clash at the WACA Ground.

Tasmania paceman Lawrence Neil-Smith snared career-best figures of 5-43 as WA were dismissed for 238 shortly before stumps on Sunday.

In reply, the Tigers ended the day at 1-8, with WA paceman Jhye Richardson claiming the scalp of Tim Ward for a duck.

Welcome back to the #SheffieldShield , Jhye Richardson! A wicket for the WA quick in his first over of Shield cricket since 2019! pic.twitter.com/TIB1xkBPmO October 17, 2021

WA slumped to 4-40 and 5-80 after losing the toss and being sent in to bat under overcast conditions.

But Philippe (60 off 143 balls) produced a fighting knock to ensure the damage wasn't disastrous, before some handy runs from tail-enders Richardson (34), Joel Paris (19), Lance Morris (14no), and Matthew Kelly (12) ensured WA passed 200.

QUICK SINGLE Philippe pulls trigger on Root-inspired technique tweak

WA also suffered a big batting collapse in their one-day loss to Tasmania on Friday, with the team slumping to 7-81 in that match.

Stand-in WA skipper Ashton Turner described that batting effort as a train wreck, and it wasn't much better during the early stages of Sunday's opening day of the Shield clash.

Opener Sam Whiteman (five) was the first to go when his leading edge went straight to gully.

Cameron Bancroft (11) was bowled by paceman Gabe Bell, and alarm bells were ringing when star allrounder Cameron Green (seven) was trapped leg before wicket by Beau Webster.

Veteran Shaun Marsh (16) was the final wicket to fall in the morning session when he edged Neil-Smith behind.

Neil-Smith rocks WA for maiden five-wicket haul

Allrounder Hilton Cartwright (30) put up some much-needed resistance alongside Philippe before becoming Neil-Smith's second victim.

Philippe and D'Arcy Short (24 off 89 balls) dug in deep to stem the bleeding, and some handy runs from the tail gave WA a defendable first-innings total.

Neil-Smith claimed the key scalps of Marsh, Cartwright, Philippe, and Short among his impressive haul.

Gabe Bell (2-44) and veteran Peter Siddle (2-53) were the other main wicket-takers.