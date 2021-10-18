Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Richardson back injury puts dampner on WA's progress

Hilton Cartwright claimed career-best first-class figures as WA built a narrow lead but concern over their leading quick after an injury before play clouded their day

AAP

18 October 2021, 09:24 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo