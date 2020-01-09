Wade brought undone by contentious fielding law

Juggling act! Renshaw's fancy fielding dismisses Wade

Matthew Renshaw's juggling boundary-line effort at the Gabba in the KFC BBL on Thursday night left umpires and fans flummoxed, with the Heat fielder capitalising on an unusual change to the Laws of cricket some six years ago.

Renshaw took the catch at wide long-on from Hobart Hurricanes opener Matthew Wade, but proceeded to throw the ball in the air while still in the field of play. The ball then travelled over the boundary, which meant Renshaw was forced to as well if he wanted to keep the chances of the wicket alive.

Which is where confusion promptly reigned.

Having exited the field of play, Renshaw then jumped and – while mid-air – batted the ball to fellow boundary rider Tom Banton, who caught it within the field of play.

As umpires convened, Wade began walking from the field – evidently having been told by umpires he was about to be given out.

"I had no idea of the rule really – once he hit outside the field of play I didn't know if he was allowed to touch the ball or not," Wade told Channel 7.

"Umpires said he was, and once they told me he was allowed to (go) outside the field of play and tap it back in, I knew I was out.

"It was pretty good work – I'm not sure he would've been able to have done that a few years ago, Renshaw."

The Laws of Cricket were updated in October 2013 to make catches like that from Renshaw legal.

Clause '19.4 Ball beyond the boundary' of the Laws of Cricket was updated in October 2013 for the explosion in boundary-line athleticism brought about by Twenty20 cricket. Under this clause, the catch is legal.

As long as the ball doesn't touch the ground beyond the boundary rope, or is touched by a player that is touching ground beyond the boundary rope, it is deemed to still be in play.

Law 33.2.1 is also relevant. It reads: "A catch will be fair only if, in every case either the ball, at any time or any fielder in contact with the ball, is not grounded beyond the boundary before the catch is completed. Note Laws 19.4 (Ball grounded beyond the boundary) and 19.5 (Fielder grounded beyond the boundary)."

And finally, the Laws also make it clear the player's first contact with the ball must be made inside the boundary.

Maxwell's ridiculous boundary line catch

The rule has caused controversy in the past, most famously involving Glenn Maxwell, who took a classic catch at Headingley in an ODI against England back in September 2015 by utilising his knowledge of the rule.

Then in February 2018, Englishman Sam Billings followed suit against a Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The decision drew widespread debate in commentary and on social media – just as it has done in previous instances across the past six years.