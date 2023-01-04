Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Renshaw named in Aussie XI despite Covid result

Australia recalled batter Matthew Renshaw to the Test XI for the first time since 2018 although the Queenslander returned a positive Covid test before the coin toss

Louis Cameron at the SCG

4 January 2023, 11:27 AM AEST

