Renshaw named in Aussie XI despite Covid result

Matthew Renshaw's Test recall is off to a rotten start after testing positive for COVID-19 on the morning of the NRMA Insurance series finale against South Africa.

Back in the side following a near five-year absence, Renshaw returned a positive rapid antigen test after feeling unwell before play for the SCG Test.

The left-hander was named in the XI anyway, listed to bat at number six, and Australia say he will "continue to take part in the match" despite his positive result.

Matthew Renshaw stood separate during the national athem // Getty

He is being separated from the rest of the squad and was sitting near the team dugout on the outfield during the Test's first session.

There was no indication the virus had spread any further.

Australia could have replaced Renshaw in their XI even the game had commenced with him listed on the team sheet after the International Cricket Council altered rules in 2020 to permit Covid substitutes in response to the pandemic.

Replacement players are required to be like-for-like players. For Renshaw, that would likely be back-up batter Marcus Harris, although Peter Handscomb has also been listed on their team sheet as a sub fielder though it is understood he will only be called into action if Australia were to suffer multiple injuries like they did in Melbourne.

The Aussies have never made use of the replacement-player allowance in any format though it has been used in games involving them, most recently when Angelo Mathews was subbed out during the first Test of their Sri Lanka tour earlier this year following a mid-match diagnosis.

Matthew Renshaw sat separate from the squad on the sidlines // Getty

After two seasons of the virus throwing up endless logistical headaches in Australia, cricket has increasingly relaxed restrictions to the point where COVID-19 positive Matthew Wade was set to play a T20 World Cup game against England in October before it was washed out.

That came after Tahlia McGrath played in Australia's Commonwealth Games gold medal match last year while carrying the virus.

Minimising the chance of catching Covid has been a major focus for Australian teams over recent summers but bio-secure bubbles are now a thing of the past, to the relief of many.

"I still don't know how we haven't had Covid in our team now I think about it," captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday, before Renshaw had tested positive.

"It feels like it's back to normal life. Even Christmas, we were able to have more families there than we have in the past. Interstate travel, the Sydney guys are staying at home – life feels really normal.

"Everyone's in great spirits because everyone feels like they've got their summers back to normality. It's great. I think you've seen it with crowds as well, they've been fantastic this summer."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Second Test: Australia won by an innings and 182 runs

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

