West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Every match an audition: Wade tips keeper for top-order role

Matthew Wade offers insight into how Australia could approach selection for this month's T20Is against West Indies and the upcoming T20 World Cup

Louis Cameron , in St Lucia

3 July 2021, 09:56 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo