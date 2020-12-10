Vodafone Test Series v India

Clarke suggests Wade as makeshift Aussie opener

The versatile veteran Matthew Wade has been touted as an option to open the batting against India, allowing Cameron Green to debut and strengthen the middle order

AAP

10 December 2020, 10:45 AM AEST

