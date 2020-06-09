Wade plans silent treatment for 'in your face' India

Vocal Aussie veteran says removing fuel for Virat Kohli to fire up about on-field during this summer's blockbuster Test series could be key

Dave Middleton

9 June 2020, 04:04 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo