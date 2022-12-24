Paine named in Hurricanes XI after Wade suspension

Tim Paine has been named in the Hobart Hurricanes' XI for today's KFC BBL|12 clash with the Melbourne Renegades after Mathew Wade was handed a one-match suspension by Cricket Australia.

Wade received one suspension point after incurring three Level One Code of Conduct breaches within 18 months. The charges in that period relate to two instances of use of an audible obscenity and one instance of abuse of cricket equipment.

Hurricanes XI: D'Arcy Short, James Neesham, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, Tim Paine (wk), Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis (c), Paddy Dooley, Riley Meredith

Renegades XI: Nic Maddinson (c), Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch, Jon Wells, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Moody

Paine, who has played three Marsh Sheffield Shield matches this summer but has not appeared in the Big Bash since February 2018, was added to the 15-player squad earlier today when Wade's suspension was announced.

Top-order batter Ben McDermott will also miss the Christmas Eve clash with a hammy niggle, with stand-in captain Nathan Ellis winning the bat flip and electing to bat first.

Wade, who turns 35 on Boxing Day, top-scored with 51 for the Canes against the Scorchers in their lone win to date this tournament, while two defeats have them sitting in sixth spot early in proceedings.

Dooley's four steers 'Canes to first win of BBL|12

The men from Hobart have been fancied in some quarters to take out their maiden BBL title this summer, having assembled a classy looking roster with the expertise of their new head of strategy, Ricky Ponting.

Blues paceman Chris Tremain has also been named in today's squad and could earn a Hurricanes debut against one of his former BBL sides.

The Renegades have regularly found themselves at the foot of the ladder in recent seasons but have begun BBL|12 brightly, recording three wins from as many matches.

Paceman Kane Richardson will be rested from the clash, with West Australian quick David Moody the only change to the Renegades XI that has won their opening three games in BBL|12.

Windies blaster Andre Russell plays the final match of his four-game cameo ahead of Kiwi veteran Martin Guptill's post-Christmas arrival.