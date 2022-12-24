KFC BBL|12

Paine named in Hurricanes XI after Wade suspension

The Hurricanes have swapped one veteran gloveman for another as they prepare to face the Renegades on Christmas Eve in Hobart

cricket.com.au

24 December 2022, 12:37 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo