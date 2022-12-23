Australia v Pakistan ODIs - Women

Lanning returns to lead Aussies against Pakistan

Australia superstar Meg Lanning will be back in action as part of a 13-player squad to take on Pakistan next month

Laura Jolly

23 December 2022, 08:00 AM AEST

