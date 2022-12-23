Lanning returns to lead Aussies against Pakistan

Timed to perfection! Meg Lanning's finest drives

Meg Lanning will return from a five-month hiatus to lead Australia in a one-day international series against Pakistan in January, while Alyssa Healy will miss the series as she continues her recovery from a calf injury.

Australia have named a 13-player squad to meet Pakistan in three ODIs at Allan Border Field on January 16 and 18 and North Sydney Oval on January 21, with Lanning confirming she will continue as skipper to lead the side in their first 50-over outing since the World Cup final in Christchurch in April.

A host of the Australia squad members will also feature in the Governor-General’s XI, which makes its return for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Phoebe Litchfield is a chance to add a maiden ODI cap to the T20I debut she made this month after being named in her first national 50-over squad, while Kim Garth is another fresh face who could find herself adding an Australian one-day debut to the one she made for Ireland in July 2010.

Australia ODI squad: Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

Jess Jonassen will need to prove her fitness after injuring her hamstring in the first India T20I, but Australia are hopeful she will be fully recovered.

Healy, who stepped up to skipper Australia against India in Lanning’s absence, strained her right calf while batting in the fourth T20I, and Tahlia McGrath will serve as vice-captain for the ODIs against Pakistan.

Australia will hope the wicketkeeper-opener recovers in time for the following three T20Is against Pakistan and February’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, with squads for both events to be announced next month.

Lanning announced she was taking an indefinite break from cricket following the Commonwealth Games in August, citing personal reasons, taking time to refresh and travel after a hectic period for the national side.

"Meg brings so much to the side both on and off the field, and it’s pleasing to welcome her back at such an important time with the T20 World Cup just over a month away," national selector Shawn Flegler said.

"The Indian series allowed us to blood some new talent and it’s pleasing to be able to retain Kim and Phoebe for this series.

"Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington and Grace Harris unfortunately miss out; however, they all remain in contention for selection for the T20 leg of the tour and T20 World Cup.

"Alyssa won’t have recovered from her calf injury in time, so that presents an opportunity for Beth to take the gloves in her absence."

Australia will field a new-look opening pair in the absence of Healy and following the retirement of Rachael Haynes.

Mooney, who opens alongside Healy in T20Is, is a logical choice to be promoted from No.5, while options to join her include Litchfield and McGrath.

Overall, there are four changes to the 15-player squad that took out the World Cup in New Zealand in April, with Rachael Haynes (retired), Healy (injury), Amanda-Jade Wellington and Grace Harris making way for potential debutants Litchfield and Garth.

The 12-player Governor-General’s XI meet Pakistan in a 50-over match at Allan Border Field on January 13.

Governor-General’s XI squad: Able Seaman Charlee Masters (Australian Defence Force), Lauren Cheatle, Tess Flintoff, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Courtney Sippel, Rachel Trenaman, Georgia Voll, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson

A mixture of current Australian players and rising stars feature in the squad alongside Able Seaman Charlee Masters; a highly regarded medium pace bowler who has been selected to represent the Australian Defence Force.

Australia’s T20I squad landed back on home soil on Thursday after winning their five-match T20I series against India.

The ODI series against Pakistan will be followed by three T20Is against the same opponent before both squads travel to South Africa for the T20 World Cup.

CommBank ODI Series

Pakistan ODI squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz

Monday Jan 16: Allan Border Field, Brisbane 10:05am

Wednesday Jan 18: Allan Border Field, Brisbane 10:05am

Saturday Jan 21: North Sydney Oval, 11:05am

