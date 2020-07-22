Signed and sealed: Lanning comes home for WBBL

It's back to the future for Meg Lanning and the Melbourne Stars as the Australia superstar returns to the club after a three-year stint with the Perth Scorchers

Laura Jolly

22 July 2020, 09:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

