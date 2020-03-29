Fortune and fate: Schutt ponders past and future

Spearhead Megan Schutt's summation of the highlight of her life, Australia's recent Twenty20 World Cup final triumph, is as accurate as her bowling.

"Shit, we got lucky," Schutt said.

Three weeks ago, Schutt and her teammates were preparing for the most important game of their lives.

On March 8, they rolled India in clinical fashion and rocked out with Katy Perry in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG and so many more around the world.

Now, they are self-isolating and trying to wrap their heads around 'normal' life in the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is currently great uncertainty for the side, which would currently be touring South Africa if not for the health crisis that has stopped world sport.

But amid warnings that worse is to come and widespread job losses, the fast bowler feels lucky about the timing of the World Cup final and so many other things.

"I think back to rocking up to the SCG for our semi and seeing that field basically look like a lake and how sad the English were about their game being called off," she said.

"It was fate we got on for our semi ... and the same thing to complete that final.

"You do think about how close we came to having three years of marketing almost down the drain."

Schutt snared a career-best 4-18 against India.

"It was absolutely spectacular. I don't think anything in my life, except for maybe the birth of a first child or something, is going to top that," the 27-year-old said.

"I said to (wife) Jess, 'I'm sorry babe but this tops the wedding, this is the best day of my life'.

"It's kind of surreal. The situation we're all in now, it almost makes you forget about it in a way."

Schutt added her teammates remain well connected and "would be chatting regularly anyway ... we just take the piss out of each other."

The South Australian is trying to put rare time at home to good use, having formally signed off on 2019-20 with a work-from-home season review conducted by coach Matthew Mott and other staffers.

"There was like 10 of us. Literally everyone you can think of," she said. "It was very bizarre doing it from my front yard."

Australian players were overlooked for 2019 Indian Premier League exhibition matches because of a standoff between national boards.

Schutt sensed IPL women's games will be "canned soon", likewise casting doubt on England's new competition, The Hundred.

"I'm not sure how they're going to be functioning as a country, (let alone) to try and run a brand new tournament," she said.