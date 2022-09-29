KFC BBL|12

Sri Lankan club cricket star earns BBL deal

Melbourne Renegades sign Ruwantha Kellepotha to maiden Big Bash contract to cap rapid ascension from local cricket

Louis Cameron

29 September 2022, 11:04 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo