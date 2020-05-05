Renegades part with coach Coyle as cost-cutting bites

Cricket Victoria's cost-cutting restructure has seen the Melbourne Renegades part ways with head coach Tim Coyle after three successful seasons

Dave Middleton

5 May 2020, 04:09 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo