KFC BBL|10

Pakistan paceman returns to Melbourne Stars for BBL|10

International window paves way for Haris Rauf to re-sign with Stars after putting his name up in lights last summer

Dave Middleton

11 December 2020, 07:30 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo