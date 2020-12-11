Pakistan paceman returns to Melbourne Stars for BBL|10

The Melbourne Stars have received a timely boost on the eve of their KFC BBL campaign with news Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf will be available for the club in BBL|10.

Confirmation of the dates of South Africa’s first tour of Pakistan since 2007 – and crucially for Rauf and the Stars, the scheduling of three T20 matches after two Tests – paved the way for Rauf to rejoin the club where he made his name.

Rauf is currently in New Zealand with Pakistan’s T20 squad ahead of their series against the Black Caps later this month, where the entire squad endured a hard quarantine after some early breaches of NZ’s COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

New Zealand will face Pakistan in three T20s on December 18, 20 and 22 before two Test matches that start on Boxing Day and January 3.

It had been thought international commitments would make Rauf unavailable for the BBL this summer, but once a window became available, the Stars moved quickly to secure the return of the 27-year-old speedster.

All of Haris Rauf's BBL|09 wickets

It is unclear exactly when Rauf, who harbours hopes of playing Test cricket, will leave the Pakistan set-up in New Zealand to join the Stars in Australia, with the club saying he was expected to arrive “in early January”.

Rauf, whose arrival was announced on Stars TV, could be available for as many as eight of the Stars matches, starting with their January 4 clash against Hobart in Blundstone Arena, or their January 7 clash with the Brisbane Heat at the Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium.

If he’s not available until after Pakistan’s Test series concludes, his return to the Stars could come on January 11 against the Adelaide Strikers, in Adelaide.

Either way, he will be available for the four matches the club will play in Melbourne between January 17 and 26 as last summer’s runners-up charge towards the playoffs.

Rauf will be unavailable for the BBL Final if the Stars make it that far and will need to return to Pakistan “in early February” to complete his quarantine requirements and join Pakistan’s squad for their T20s against the Proteas that begin on February 11.

While no specific dates have been announced for the BBL’s post-season, the Final is set for February 6.

“I’m very happy that I can come back to the Melbourne Stars this season and play at the MCG again,” Rauf said.

“It was an unbelievable journey last season and changed my life in so many ways.

“The Stars fans were very supportive of me and I can’t wait to play in front of them again. The support of all the Pakistan community in Melbourne was fantastic and hopefully we can put in some big performances this season.”

Rauf was a breakout star of last summer, having been plucked out of Tasmanian Premier Cricket at the last minute to replace an injured Dale Steyn.

He immediately won over BBL fans with his raw pace and enthusiasm, claiming a hat-trick at the MCG as his BBL performances catapulted him into the national frame.

Rauf lights up the MCG with brilliant hat-trick

He has since become a mainstay of Pakistan’s T20 side, having already played eight matches, and made two ODI appearances as well.

The 27-year-old who also picked up a five-wicket haul last summer has previously warned he's ramping up the speed ahead of a return for BBL|10.

"Haris was one the best stories of last season and made an incredible contribution for us. His energy was fantastic for the team and we’re really pleased to have him coming back," Stars head coach Dave Hussey said.

"Haris gives us another dimension and threat in our bowling attack with his raw pace."