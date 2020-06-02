Stars appoint Woodhill as new WBBL coach

Melbourne Stars have appointed club list manager and former KFC BBL assistant coach Trent Woodhill as their new WBBL coach.

Woodhill has replaced David Hemp in heading up the women's team but will retain his list manager role across both the WBBL and BBL squads.

Former Australia opener Leah Poulton was announced as Hemp's replacement in March, but quit less than a month later to take up the role of Head of Female Cricket at Cricket NSW.

QUICK SINGLE New Stars coach Poulton quits to head home

"It's a great opportunity and one I'm looking forward to getting stuck in to," Woodhill said.

"I've been involved with the Stars for many years now and know the environment and the ethos well.

"We're backing ourselves to bounce back from some of the results in recent WBBL seasons.

"The competition is only getting stronger and we need to be stronger too.

"I'd certainly like to see a maiden finals appearance this season and win the title but there is plenty of work to do first."

Woodhill's dual role reflects the cost-cutting measures being taken across Cricket Victoria, which confirmed a major restructure in May.

QUICK SINGLE Renegades part with coach Coyle as cost-cutting bites

He has significant experience across the men's game, working in coaching roles at Cricket NSW and New Zealand Cricket, along with IPL clubs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils.

Woodhill also worked in the women's game with NSW Breakers in 2008-2009 and was a batting coach to Australia opener Alyssa Healy.

QUICK SINGLE Return of the queen could spark rising Stars

"Trent is well known to everyone at the Stars and in the Big Bash more broadly," Cricket Victoria general manager of cricket Shaun Graf said.

"I'm pleased he's accepted this opportunity to move into a head coach position with the WBBL squad."

The Stars have never qualified for the WBBL finals.

Meanwhile, Stars general manager Nick Cummins said the club expected to have a "better understanding" of what the next WBBL season would look like in the coming months.

Cricket Australia had been considering reducing the season length as part of cost-cutting measures but that now appears unlikely.