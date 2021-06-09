West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Australian batting guru returns for winter tours

Former Australia and Tasmania opener Michael Di Venuto returns to the national side as an assistant coach for the tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh

Adam Burnett in Brisbane

9 June 2021, 02:47 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

