Busy summer could land Neser elusive Test cap

After years of frustration, disappointment and near misses, this summer looms as Michael Neser's best chance yet to play Test cricket.

While Test incumbents Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are set to prepare for the Vodafone Ashes with 20-over games at the T20 World Cup as well as a period of quarantine upon their return home, Neser will have half the Marsh Sheffield Shield season to harden himself before the first Test of the summer.

The superior preparation could give Neser and Victoria's James Pattinson a selection edge over the frontline pace trio, particularly early in a campaign that will include six Tests in a little more than seven weeks.

But having watched on from the sidelines for an astonishing 24 Test matches since his first Test squad inclusion almost three years ago and having served as 12th man on at least a dozen occasions, the 31-year-old knows nothing is guaranteed.

"I definitely know that the preparation I'm going to get leading into that Test series is going to be great with all the Shield games planned," Neser said on Tuesday having signed a two-year KFC BBL deal with the Brisbane Heat.

"So from a personal point of view, I know I'll be ready to go.

"I'm sure the (other) quicks, they're professionals, they've done it all for years, so I know they'll be fit and ready to go too. So it's always going to be competitive (to get) that bowling spot for me.

"But at the same time, I've been ready for a long time so I'm just waiting my time and hopefully I get the gig at some stage."

Neser's status as an uncapped Test player has always been about the ability and performances of the fast bowlers around him rather than his own contributions.

Over the past two years, across two Shield seasons and a recent stint with UK county side Glamorgan, the right-armer has amassed 82 wickets from 20 first-class games at an average of just 20.33.

Fabulous five for Bulls gun Neser

But despite being picked for Test tours of the UAE and England as well as home campaigns against Pakistan, New Zealand and India, he's been forced to watch on as Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc, Pattinson and Peter Siddle have been picked ahead of him.

But should a Test call finally arrive this summer, it could hardly come at a more exciting time in his life.

He and fiancé Olivia are expecting their first child in late October and today he cited a desire to spend as much time as possible with his young family as the main reason for his move home to Brisbane to join the Heat after nine seasons in Adelaide with the Strikers.

Nothing but respect for Ness. Family comes first. Grateful for the 9⃣ summers you wore Strikers blue. pic.twitter.com/v8S9n0RF9K — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) August 10, 2021

He knows the impending arrival of his baby boy means he will miss at least one of the five Shield games before the Tests begin, adding that playing all five games in eight weeks to start the season would be a difficult task in any case.

And he's in no doubt that should his Baggy Green dream be realised, he'll be ready.

"I'm so confident with where I'm at at the moment," he said. "I've been playing good cricket for many years now.

"I can't really answer that question (about being ready for Test cricket) until I get given a go. But personally, I believe I'm ready and I can perform at international level."

2021-22 Men's International Season

Vodafone Men's Test v Afghanistan

Nov 27 – Dec 1: Test match, Blundstone Arena

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Dec 8-12: First Test, The Gabba

Dec 16-20: Second Test, Adelaide Oval

Dec 26-30: Third Test, MCG

Jan 5-9: Fourth Test, SCG

Jan 14-18: Fifth Test, Perth Stadium

Dettol Men's ODI & T20 Series v New Zealand

Jan 30: First ODI, Perth Stadium

Feb 2: Second ODI, Blundstone Arena

Feb 5: Third ODI, SCG

Feb 8: T20, Manuka Oval

Dettol Men's T20 Series v Sri Lanka

Feb 11: First T20, SCG

Feb 13: Second T20, The Gabba

Feb 15: Third T20, Metricon Stadium

Feb 18: Fourth T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 20: Fifth T20, MCG