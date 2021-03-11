Queensland's No.1 man returns with a vengeance

Neser, Wildermuth make the new ball talk

Returning quick Michael Neser needed only one spell to underline exactly why skipper Usman Khawaja rated him Queensland's "number one player" in the lead-up to their Marsh One-Day Cup clash with Western Australia at the Gabba on Thursday.

Neser had missed the Bulls' past two Sheffield Shield clashes due to a hamstring injury but after bowling for the Gold Coast in Premier Cricket last weekend, the right-armer came into the frame for the Bulls' second one-day match of this unusually scheduled summer.

And with the fourth ball of his first over, the third of his second, and the second of his third, the two-time Australia rep claimed arguably WA's most dangerous trio in Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green and Josh Inglis.

Under overcast skies, Neser found considerable movement with the new ball to prove almost unplayable as the visitors managed just two runs from his opening five-over burst.

All three wickets were either caught behind the wicket (Bancroft and Green) or bowled (Inglis).

"I made a conscious note of making them play early, because we noticed when they bowled it actually seamed quite a bit so I was just trying to get it up full and ask some questions," Neser said.

"We know they've been in great form, especially Greeny, so I thought if there's a chance to get them out it's probably going to be (by bowling) quite full, getting them to play the ball while it's doing something.

"I made a note of making sure (Green) didn't get an easy start – if I was going to go for a couple of boundaries I was willing to do that with the chance of getting him out."

By the end of Queensland's 93-run bonus-point win, Neser had figures of 3-10 from six overs, with three maidens (as well as a handy 23 from number eight) in a remarkable comeback performance.

"It's been a while since I was back at match intensity," he said. "I played a club game last weekend and pulled up alright from that and again today I've pulled up well, so hopefully the next Shield game (against Victoria from March 15) I'll be right for."

WA captain Sam Whiteman either faced up to or watched from the non-striker's end for the entirety of Neser's opening five-over spell, and was suitably impressed by the Queensland quick's relentless accuracy.

"I don't think it gets too much tougher in one-day cricket than that," Whiteman said of the opening burst from both Neser and his new-ball partner Jack Wildermuth.

"It sort of felt like a Shield game out there to start with. I didn't miss facing 'Nes' in the Shield game during the week and it looks like he's carried on from where he left off (pre-injury).

"It was definitely tough work. He just asks the right questions, he's always there and thereabouts, and on a wicket like today there was a little bit there (for him)."

While his bowling loads were limited across the past three weeks, the 30-year-old Neser said his rehabilitation work has him perhaps fitter than ever as he looks to help Queensland pursue the domestic double.

"We've been doing more fitness (than usual)," he said. "Our fitness instructors have been doing a lot of work with me in the past three weeks. I thought I was going to be wheels up for a bit, resting, (but) I ended up doing more – it was almost a little pre-season.

"I'm feeling fit, I've probably lost a couple of kilos, lost that Christmas fat and I'm back ready to go."

Of course, such a bowling effort will only add to the growing chorus across the country demanding Neser's return to national colours, but with a Baggy Green remaining an elusive prize for the South African born Queenslander, he insists for now he is focused merely on continuing his wicket-taking ways in maroon.

"Every time I'm on the field I'm playing for Queensland, it's a privilege and I love it," he added. "So for me it's not hard to stay motivated (even without Australia honours)."