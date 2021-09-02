South African star switches clubs for WBBL|07

The Hobart Hurricanes have added international star-power to their batting line-up for the upcoming WBBL season, poaching South Africa's Mignon du Preez from the Melbourne Stars.

Du Preez has made the move south after five seasons in green, becoming the Hurricanes' second international signing for WBBL|07 after New Zealand's Rachel Priest.

Her addition is a significant coup for the Hobart club; the 32-year-old has made major strides in her T20 game in recent years and last season struck 380 runs at a strike rate of 122.58 batting in the top order for the Stars.

Du Preez is the third new signing to a Hurricanes outfit looking for rapid improvement after finishing on the bottom of the table three times in the past four seasons, joining Molly Strano, who shifted from the Melbourne Renegades, and Rachel Trenaman, who departed the Sydney Thunder.

The Hurricanes had identified their batting as the area where they most needed improvement following their disappointing WBBL|06 campaign where Priest was the only batter to average more than 18; the arrivals of du Preez and Trenaman are set to address that need.

"I'm really looking forward to starting this new chapter playing with the Hurricanes," Du Preez, who is currently on tour with the South Africa squad in the Caribbean, said.

"I've obviously loved my time playing with the Stars but am really looking forward to this new challenge with the Hurricanes.

"From afar, the Hurricanes have been running a great program for several years now and have been building a great list over the off-season, so I can't wait to experience it for myself.

"It's a great competition, the WBBL, involving the best group of female cricketers in the world.

"I think with the team the Hurricanes have built for this season, combining both old and new faces, we will really have the opportunity to make a statement on-field this year."

Du Preez dominates Heat attack at Junction

The Hurricanes have just four spots left to fill on their list, including one overseas slot.

Du Preez is the fourth South African confirmed for the upcoming season, joining Marizanne Kapp (Scorchers), Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk (both Brisbane Heat).

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (Scorchers), Irish allrounder Kim Garth (Stars), and Kiwis Sophie Devine (Scorchers) and Priest are the other internationals to have been officially announced.

The Renegades, Sixers, Strikers and Thunder have yet to reveal any overseas signings, but the Sixers have been linked to India stars Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav.

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|07 squad so far: Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez (SA), Maisy Gibson, Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck