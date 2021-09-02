WBBL|07

South African star switches clubs for WBBL|07

After five seasons with the Melbourne Stars, South Africa batter Mignon du Preez has a new Big Bash home in Hobart

Laura Jolly

2 September 2021, 09:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo