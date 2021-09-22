Marsh One-Day Cup 2021-22

Marsh won't risk riding red-hot form into Shield season

In-form allrounder Mitch Marsh will stick to a diet of sixes and white-ball cricket with the T20 World Cup just around the corner

Andrew Ramsey in Adelaide

22 September 2021, 07:39 PM AEST

