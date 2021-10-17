ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Full-strength Aussie side out to defy low ranking

Paceman Mitch Starc says having a full-strength side available again means Australia can defy their recent T20 slide and win the World Cup

AAP

17 October 2021, 10:23 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo