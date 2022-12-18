Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Starc seals spot in the elite with Test wicket No.300

Mitchell Starc's first Test wicket came at the Gabba 11 years ago, and his journey into the pantheon came full circle with wicket 300 at the same venue

Louis Cameron at the Gabba

18 December 2022, 12:54 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo