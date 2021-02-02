KFC BBL|10

Starc will not return to Sixers for BBL Final

Sixers to keep faith with group that got them to BBL|10 Final with Starc and club agreeing Australia quick not needed as club pushes for back-to-back titles

Sam Ferris

2 February 2021, 11:58 AM AEST

