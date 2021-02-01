KFC BBL|10

Sixers to 'strongly' consider Starc if fit for BBL Final

It is still unknown whether the star quick will be fit for the KFC BBL Final but if he is the Sixers will have to make a tough call

Sam Ferris

1 February 2021, 12:31 PM AEST

@samuelfez

