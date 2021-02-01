Sixers to 'strongly' consider Starc if fit for BBL Final

The Sydney Sixers are still deciphering the scans of Mitch Starc's hamstring but will "strongly" consider selecting the star paceman if he is fit for Saturday's KFC BBL Final.

Starc signed for the Sixers last November with the aim of playing the final games of the regular season in his first BBL stint since 2014.

But those plans were dashed when the left-armer was sent for scans on his hamstring in the wake of the Vodafone Test Series loss to India.

QUICK SINGLE Starc off for scans on leg injury after Gabba Test pain

While the 31-year-old has been waiting to learn his fate, the Sixers secured first place with a tense win over BBL|09 finalists Melbourne Stars before hammering the Perth Scorchers in the Qualifier to advance to the Final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Sixers have welcomed back Test squad members Moises Henriques and Sean Abbott for the back end of the season, in a similar boost to last year when Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood joined late in the campaign.

The trio played key roles in the Sixers taking out the tournament and Starc could provide a similar boost if given the green light for the Final.

Vince, Philippe outclass Scorchers to book BBL|10 Final berth

A call on Starc will be made later this week, according to Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd.

"We're still trying to evaluate the final results of all those scans," Shipperd told Big Sports Breakfast today.

"There (were) delays around those because of the Australia Day weekend that turned into a four-day break, so that information has come a little bit later than we would have liked.

"That's a job for us in the next couple of days, is to really nut that one out and get to Mitch and see how he is and make those choices later on in the week.

"A bit like last year, it was an absolute bonus to the group when we had Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood walk through the door.

"If that's possible we will certainly consider that strongly."

Starc in action the last time he was in magenta // Getty

However, Sixers batsman Daniel Hughes is not confident Starc will be fit in time.

"I think given we're pretty close to the game on Saturday, I would say that it's probably more than likely going to be no (Starc won’t play)," Hughes said today.

"But this is a unique season and stranger things have happened so we'll just wait and see what happens over the next couple of days."

Sixers seal top spot, end sorry Stars' season

Fortunately for the Sixers, they still boast a powerful bowling attack even if Starc is not right to play.

Sydney's leading wicket-taker Ben Dwarshius and former Test quick Jackson Bird took the new ball in the comprehensive win over the Scorchers in the Qualifier, with incumbent Australia T20 fast bowler Abbott coming on as first change.

Veteran Stephen O'Keefe has been the preferred sole spinner with seasoned pros Carlos Brathwaite and Dan Christian chipping in with their right-arm medium pace.

Should Starc be available it would undoubtedly produce the good kind of headache for Shipperd and the Sixers selectors.

The Sixers will face the winner of Thursday night's Challenger final between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder at Manuka Oval in the Final on Saturday in what will be their first and last home game of the season.

"It feels like we haven't been home for two years," Hughes said.

"The boys are very excited to get home. We've been away all tournament, the boys are excited to get home in front of our home fans and friends and family as well.

"We can't wait to get back there on Saturday night."

BBL|10 Finals Series (all matches will screen on Channel 7, Fox Cricket & Kayo)

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Adelaide Strikers (5) by six wickets

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers (1) beat Perth Scorchers (2) by nine wickets

The Knock-Out: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Sydney Thunder (3) by seven wickets

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers (2) v Brisbane Heat (4). Thurs Feb 4, Manuka Oval, 7:40pm AEDT

The Final: Sydney Sixers v Winner of The Challenger. Sat Feb 6, SCG, 7.40pm AEDT