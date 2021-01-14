KFC BBL|10

Marsh sidelined from bowling but hoping of BBL return

Allrounder won't bowl again this season but the Scorchers hope he will return as a batter last in the tournament

AAP & Cricket Network

14 January 2021, 07:50 AM AEST

