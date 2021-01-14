Marsh sidelined from bowling but hoping of BBL return

Star allrounder Mitch Marsh won't be able to bowl for the remainder of the KFC BBL season, but the Perth Scorchers are hopeful he can return as a batter in the latter stages of the tournament.

Marsh suffered a moderate grade strain on his left side just three balls into his first over in Tuesday's nine-wicket thumping of Hobart.

Marsh leaves field mid-over with apparent side injury

No timeline has been set on Marsh's return, but the 29-year-old will fly to Canberra on Thursday alongside his Scorchers teammates ahead of Saturday night's clash with the Sydney Sixers at Manuka Oval.

There are just 16 days before the finals begin, giving Marsh very little margin for error in plotting a return this season.

"Mitch will begin a short rehabilitation period and return as a batter when ready later in the tournament," WACA sports science manager Nick Jones said.

"We do not expect Mitch will be ready to return as a bowler for the remainder of the BBL."

QUICK SINGLE Scorchers the team to beat despite Marsh injury scare

The Scorchers have won five games on the trot to surge to title favourites and are set to be bolstered by the return of NZ star Colin Munro from a minor quad injury.

They have already lost spinning allrounder Ashton Agar for the season due to injury.

Meanwhile, Scorchers quick Jhye Richardson is ready for an international return after starring in the BBL this summer, according to Aussie great, Mike Hussey.

Richardson returned from off-season shoulder surgery for the second season in a row and been the BBL’s standout bowler, taking a tournament high of 18 wickets in nine games.

Richardson surges to top of BBL|10 wicket-taking charts

Just as impressively, his economy rate of 6.34 runs an over is the second best amongst the competition's top 20 wicket-takers, behind only Mujeeb Ur Rahman (6.26).

Australia are scheduled to tour New Zealand next month for a five-game T20 series and Hussey believes Richardson is a certainty to tour for what would be his first taste of international cricket in almost two years.

"Definitely, he'll definitely be there," Hussey told The Fast and The Curious podcast.

QUICK SINGLE Perth pulverise Hobart in massive nine-wicket win

"I know Justin Langer's a huge fan of Jhye Richardson, he's been bowling so well – particularly in Perth at Optus Stadium.

"He's a quality performer so I have no doubt (he'll be there), as long as he stays fit.

"I know he's still not 100 per cent fit which is pretty scary considering how good he's going, but he’s building his fitness up all the time and his skills look like they’re at 100 per cent.

"I have no doubt he'll be on that trip and he deserves to be."