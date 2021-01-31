KFC BBL|10

Marsh escapes ban for 'unacceptable' reaction

Perth Scorchers allrounder fined $5,000 for showing dissent at an umpire's decision at Manuka Oval

Martin Smith & Louis Cameron

31 January 2021, 07:27 AM AEST

