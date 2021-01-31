Marsh escapes ban for 'unacceptable' reaction

Scorchers allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been fined $5,000 but has crucially escaped suspension, meaning he is free to play in Thursday night's KFC BBL Challenger Final.

Marsh reacted angrily to an unfavourable umpiring decision in the Scorchers' nine-wicket BBL Qualifier defeat to the Sydney Sixers on Saturday night, with the likes of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting saying he expected the 29-year-old to receive a suspension.

But on Sunday, Cricket Australia announced Marsh will be free to play in Thursday's Challenger Final, scheduled for Optus Stadium in Perth, thanks in part to his good record.

Following a hearing that was held after play on Saturday night, Marsh was found guilty of a Level 2 breach of Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct, which can lead to a suspension and/or a maximum penalty of $10,000.

But given the allrounder has had no Code of Conduct breaches in the past two years, he was instead fined $5,000.

It is the first Level 2 breach of the code this season, but it is rare for players with a 'clean' record to be suspended for a first offence.

Earlier this season, Melbourne Stars spinner Adam Zampa was found guilty of a Level 1 breach but, as it was his second offence, he was banned for one match.

"I accept the fine handed down to me, my reaction to the umpire's decision was unacceptable and not the example I want to be setting for any young cricketer," Marsh said.

"I have complete respect for the umpires and the job they do. I'll learn from this and look forward to Thursday night’s match."

After being given out caught behind off a leg-side delivery that both bowler Stephen O'Keefe and keeper Josh Philippe have since conceded Marsh did not hit, the former Test allrounder threw his hands out in frustration and yelled out before appearing to dish out another volley towards umpire Sam Nogajski.

Speaking after the incident on Saturday night, Ponting said he feared Marsh would be suspended.

"You name another time in the game where you've seen a reaction like that for as prolonged as that was from a batsman," Ponting said on Channel Seven. "I'm not hoping he does (get suspended) but I reckon he will.

"He will have to pay in some way, shape or form for his reaction to that dismissal. Let's hope it is not a bad outcome. It will be bad in one way or the other, but his reaction was over the top and not expected from a senior Australian player."

But Scorchers skipper Ashton Turner, whose side's defeat was further soured by confirmation they are set to return to Western Australia on Sunday under strict State Government quarantine conditions, was convinced Marsh would be available for Thursday's clash.

"I'd be absolutely staggered if he was suspended," Turner told reporters. "I've seen worse carry-ons in this tournament.

"We encourage all our players to be authentic. We all have emotions ... it was pretty clear Mitch was disappointed and feels he didn't hit the ball.

"It certainly is very frustrating as professional athletes but that's part of the deal. We've got to cop it on the chin at times, irrespective of how big a game it is, how important the player is, how important a moment of the game it is.

"I'm sure Mitch will reflect on his actions tonight but we're all human beings and Mitch is no exception."

On Thursday, the Scorchers will play the winner of Sunday night’s match between the Sydney Thunder and the Brisbane Heat for the right to play the Sixers in the Final.

BBL|10 Finals Series (all matches will screen on Channel 7, Fox Cricket & Kayo)

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Adelaide Strikers (5) by six wickets

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers (1) beat Perth Scorchers (2) by nine wickets

The Knock-Out: Sydney Thunder (3) v Brisbane Heat (4). Sunday, Jan 31, Manuka Oval, 7.15pm AEDT

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers (2) v Winner of The Knock-Out. Thurs Feb 4, Optus Stadium, 7.45pm AEDT

The Final: Sydney Sixers v Winner of The Challenger. Sat Feb 6, SCG, 7.40pm AEDT