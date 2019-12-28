Gloves off as Santner survives in fresh DRS drama

'Inconclusive' footage denies Aussies in fresh DRS drama

Mitchell Santner has survived a contentious caught-out review as the Decision Review System was again thrust into the spotlight on day three of the Boxing Day Test.

Test greats Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh and Shane Warne led calls that third umpire Aleem Dar erred in not overturning a review for a catch, while current fast bowler James Pattinson said Australia were convinced the wrong decision had been made.

Australia challenged on-field official Marais Erasmus' decision to give Santner not out after a Mitchell Starc bouncer reared off the batsman and was caught by Travis Head at leg gully.

After consulting with close fielders Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade, who both indicated they believed ball had hit glove before armguard, captain Tim Paine signalled for the review.

Labuschagne indicates ball off glove before arm guard // Getty

The hosts begun celebrating when replays appeared to show the ball making contact with the sweat band of Santner's right glove, which is considered part of the bat under the Laws of Cricket.

But following a lengthy deliberation, Dar deemed there was "inconclusive" evidence to overturn Erasmus' original decision.

"It looked like it touched the sweatband," Pattinson told Fox Cricket with New Zealand 6-102 at lunch and Santner still at the crease on one not out.

"I suppose you have to go with the on-field umpire's decision but there's a bit of speculation on it."

A pair of decisions the previous day prompted Paine to question the accuracy of ball-tracking technology, but Saturday's incident put the accuracy of a television umpire's verdict into focus.

Paine shares his thoughts on DRS after day two

"That has been missed by the third umpire, absolutely as plain as day," Ponting said on commentary for Channel Seven.

"If you can't get that right, then you shouldn't be doing it. (The sweatband) clearly moves before it goes into the forearm guard. That in my opinion is conclusive evidence."

Warne, on Fox Cricket, concurred, as did Waugh, who said: "That is a very poor decision by the third umpire. You can clearly see the band on the top of the glove moving after the ball brushed it.

"That type of decision is exactly why DRS is used in the game."

Paine told ABC Radio after play on Friday that he "has got a few doubts" about the DRS process after a pair of decisions went against Australia on day two.

In sight of a maiden Test century, Australia's captain walked off shaking his head after being given out lbw for 79 on review to Neil Wagner. Ball-tracking technology suggested he'd been struck just inside the line of off stump.

The hosts then had Ross Taylor given out lbw on field during the final session, but were left stunned when Pattinson's delivery was predicted to have gone over the top of the stumps.

"Oh Christ," Paine told cricket.com.au in exasperation when asked about Australia's DRS dramas. "You've got to be careful what you say about it, don't you?"

"It's difficult to read … I was surprised by the one tonight (off Taylor)."

Speaking to the ABC, he added: "I'm just seeing time and time again, what I see to the naked eye, or watching it on television in real time, and then when it comes up it is sometimes a little bit off the mark."

pic.twitter.com/Zk97tUFk81 Have you ever wondered how the DRS works? Howie takes us on a tour backstage at the MCG and into the DRS truck. #AUSvNZ December 27, 2019

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)