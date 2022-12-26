Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Starc sent for scans after latest finger mishap

Teammate Nathan Lyon admitted after play on Boxing Day that an injury to the fast bowler's middle finger "doesn't look the greatest"

Louis Cameron at the MCG

26 December 2022, 07:13 PM AEST

