Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Green set for operation, Starc pushing time for India

Team medicos are confident Cameron Green will be available in time for a highly anticipated tour of India, however Mitchell Starc faces a potentially longer period on the sidelines

Louis Cameron at the MCG

29 December 2022, 06:54 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

