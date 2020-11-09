KFC BBL|10

Not sustainable: Starc uneasy about ongoing hub life

Aussie spearhead concerned about mental wellbeing of players if subjected to prolonged periods of time in biosecure bubbles

Louis Cameron

9 November 2020, 01:58 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo