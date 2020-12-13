Starc backed to play first Test after re-joining Aussie squad

Mitch Starc, the most prolific wicket-taker in the short history of pink-ball Test cricket, has been backed to overcome minimal preparation and play in the first Vodafone Test against India, starting on Thursday.

Starc will join Australia's Test squad in Adelaide from tomorrow having left the white ball squad late last month on compassionate grounds after learning of a family illness.

He will fly from Sydney to Adelaide on Monday on the chartered flight that will carry fellow Test squad members Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris and Mitch Swepson, along with India's touring party.

It leaves Starc just two full days in Adelaide to prepare for the day-night Test, but there are few bowlers in the world who know how to use the pink ball as well as the left-armer.

In 10 day-night matches at first-class level, Starc has taken 59 wickets at 18.62 runs apiece, with 42 of those wickets coming in seven twilight Tests.

Despite Starc's limited preparation, teammate Josh Hazlewood expects him to be ready to take on India this week.

"It's obviously great news for us to have Starcy come in tomorrow," Hazlewood said today. "He's a huge part of our team and a huge part of our attack.

"Everyone knows his numbers with the pink ball are pretty special so we welcome him with open arms.

"If we've learned anything from this series it's that nothing goes to plan.

"We're always struggling with the schedules and travel and different things.

"I'm sure this hiccup will be no different for Starcy. He's a professional and he would have been doing everything he could over the last week and obviously once he comes into camp he'll jump straight in and be ready to go."

Should Starc not be quite right in time, James Pattinson and Michael Neser are ready to step up having bowled with the pink ball under lights as part of Australia's first Test preparation this week.

Abbott, the other specialist fast bowler in the squad, bowled only seven overs for Australia A yesterday before leaving the field with calf tightness and will not bowl again in the match as precautionary measure.

"We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and we’re happy he has taken time out to spend with his family," Australian men’s head coach Justin Langer said in a statement.

"We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT