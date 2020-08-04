Starc ready as CA awaits UK updates

The left-armer is primed to take off when he gets the green light from headquarters

Sam Ferris

4 August 2020, 04:17 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo