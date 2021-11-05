ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Starc recaptures rhythm at pointy end of Cup tilt

Aussies hopeful their key left-arm quick's work on fixing run-up will pay dividends for crucial clash with West Indies

Louis Cameron

5 November 2021, 06:49 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo