Starc recaptures rhythm at pointy end of Cup tilt

Mitchell Starc has recaptured his rhythm at the perfect point in Australia's World Cup campaign, with the spearhead's performances in the coming days set to be a major factor in their pursuit of the men's T20 title.

Starc revealed he had fixed an issue with his run-up after helping destroy Bangladesh's top order, rolling them for just 73 on Thursday in Dubai to put his side on the brink of a semi-final appearance.

He added two more victims and conceded just 21 runs from his four overs to take his tournament tally to six, but his overall economy rate of 7.80 and an expensive outing against England (0-37 from three overs) suggested something has been amiss for the star left-arm paceman.

"It's nice having a run up for a change!" Starc told the host broadcaster during Australia's net run-rate boosting win over Bangladesh. "I've had a few days to try and find some rhythm in my run-up.

"We had a little bit of an extended break (between the England and Bangladesh games). We had four days – two days to get away and play a bit of golf, then two days of hard training.

"For me it was just having a nice long bowl, find(ing) a rhythm with my run-up and hopefully that would transfer to today, and I think that did in a way that I got some swing and some rhythm."

Captain Aaron Finch said Starc, who copped a knock to the knee in the nets during a training mishap earlier in the tournament, was now hitting top gear ahead of their final group-stage game against West Indies on Saturday (9pm AEDT).

"It was something over the last couple of weeks he was working on," Finch said of Starc's run-up issues.

"He was starting to get in a really good rhythm the other day at training. He said it was a lot smoother and I know facing him in the nets, it felt quick and he was swinging the ball.

"It's a great sign for Mitch when that's happening … I do know he's been working on it with (bowling coach) Andrew McDonald quite a bit and it worked really nicely yesterday.

"He said in the lead-up, two days before (the Bangladesh match), that it felt really nice and he started to feel that rhythm again that (he feels when) he's bowling really well."

Like most of his teammates, Starc found the going tough against the Windies during Australia's five-game T20I series in St Lucia earlier this year, taking just one wicket at 141 in four games and going at 8.81 per over.

What those numbers do not show however is the clutch final over he bowled to Andre Russell in the fourth T20I.

Russell had dominated Australia's bowling attack over the first three matches but, with 12 required off the final over, Starc sent down five consecutive dot balls to see his side clinch their only win of the series.

Finch suggested Starc would be the man he likely turns to if a similar scenario comes up during their remaining World Cup games.

"His record in all formats of the game is unbelievable, but particularly in T20 cricket," said Finch.

"He's got so many skills, (and his) ability to take wickets all through the innings with the new ball and at the death is as good as anyone in in the world.

"Absolutely he's a strike weapon that we like to use at any stage when we feel like we could exploit someone, or there's a little weakness, or you just want to keep pressing through those middle overs.

"He's the one you turn to most times."

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30: England beat Australia by eight wickets

Nov 4: Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia