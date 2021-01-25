KFC BBL|10

Sixers sweat on Starc to solve wicket-taking woes

Mitchell Starc is set to decide early this week if he will return to the Sydney Sixers for the KFC BBL Finals campaign, with the defending champions missing new-ball strike power

Louis Cameron at the MCG

25 January 2021, 07:19 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

