'It's a no-brainer': Starc joins call for rule change

Mitchell Starc says it’s “a no-brainer” for reserve days to be introduced for all knockout games at world cricket events, with the men’s T20 World Cup this year at risk of being hijacked by rain like the women’s tournament was this week.

Australia’s rain-reduced semi-final win that set up a dream women’s T20 World Cup final against India has somewhat glossed over the fact that England were knocked out of the tournament when their semi-final was completely washed out.

Despite there being a two-day break between the semi-finals and the final, no reserve days were scheduled in the case of rain, meaning England were sent home despite a ball not being bowled.

Starc said the fact the rain eased for long enough to allow the Australians to qualify for what looks set to be a record-breaking final at the MCG shouldn’t mask the need for a rule change.

Eyes turn to final as Aussies win rain-affected thriller

“I'm sure if both games were washed out, everyone would be barking mad at the ICC for no reserve days,” Starc said before he flew home from Australia’s Qantas Tour of South Africa to watch wife Alyssa Healy play in Sunday’s final.

“In my opinion, it's a no-brainer.

“Considering it's a double header, there's obviously no downside for either team with turnaround for time between finals.”

Starc to head home early from SA to watch World Cup final

There are currently no reserve days scheduled for the semi-finals of the men’s T20 World Cup later this year and Starc is unsure if the International Cricket Council will adapt in the seven months before the tournament begins and make a change.

“I only heard the other day that it’s the same (rules) for ours,” he said. “It’s not for me to change the rules. It’s up to the ICC.

“If that’s the way they go for our World Cup, I think it needs to be looked at for World Cups and all world events going forward.”

The benefit of reserve days were laid bare at last year’s men’s 50-over World Cup, when the semi-final between New Zealand and India was played over two days following the interruption of wet weather.

Under tournament rules that were approved by the boards of all competing nations, there is a reserve day scheduled for the final of both the men’s and women’s T20 tournaments, but not the semi-finals.

“Gutted” England skipper Heather Knight this week led the call for change after her side were knocked out despite not making it out onto the field.

"Obviously there has been this situation … so you'd hope now there is going to be a rule change,” she said.

"And moving forward, no other team will have to experience going out of a World Cup purely because of rain.

"Hopefully it changes. We're frustrated it has come to this."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final: India v Australia, MCG

* The Final will be broadcast on Fox Cricket, Kayo and the Nine Network