ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020

'It's a no-brainer': Starc joins call for rule change

Australia quick keen to see a change to the playing conditions for the men's T20 event later this year after Thursday's semi-final drama

Martin Smith in Potchefstroom

7 March 2020, 11:26 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo