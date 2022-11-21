Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Work to do for Swepson as he eyes India tour

The leg-spinner is intent on keeping his name in the Test frame with strong performances for Queensland, as next year's tour of India draws closer

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

21 November 2022, 04:09 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo